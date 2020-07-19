Kumoricon Event in Portland Postponed to November 2021

Event takes place November 5-7, 2021

Kumoricon's official Twitter account announced on Friday that Kumoricon 2020 is being postponed to November 5-7, 2021. All Kumoricon 2020 memberships will automatically roll over to the 2021 event. Kumoricon 2020 was scheduled to take place on November 6-8.

Members who cannot attend the 2021 convention can transfer their membership to another person, donate their membership, or request a refund by filling out an Action Request Form before August 16. Kumoricon will give a Ghost Neko sticker to attendees who allow their memberships to roll over to the next year. Kumoricon will give a "Heart of Gold" Ghost Neko pin to members who donate their membership.

Kumoricon made the decision to postpone the event in light of Oregon Governor Kate Brown's statement that large events will "likely still not be safe" by the end of 2020.

Kumoricon is the largest anime convention in Oregon. The organizers of Kumoricon held the convention for the first time in 2003 and moved it to the Oregon Convention Center in Portland in 2016. The event hosted 9,238 paid regular attendees in 2019.

Source: Kumoricon's Twitter account and website