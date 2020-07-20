Gunjō ni Siren Baseball Manga Ends on August 3

Manga by Ichigo 100%'s Mikan Momokuri launched in 2015

The latest chapter of Mikan Momokuri's Gunjō ni Siren (Ultramarine Siren) manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website revealed on Monday that the manga will end with the next chapter on August 3.

The manga centers on the cousins Shūji and Sora. Shūji once quit playing baseball because of Sora, and they reunite once they both enter high school. Once Shūji sees how much he has grown compared to Sora, he thinks that he can win against him, and attempts to join the school's baseball team.

Momokuri launched the manga in Shueisha's You Magazine in July 2015, but transferred it to Shonen Jump+ after You Magazine ceased publication in 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 4. The manga artist debuted in 1994 using the pen name "Mikan Momokuri," but since 2000 has primarily used the pen name "Mizuki Kawashita." She uses the latter pen name to write for shonen magazines. Gunjō ni Siren is the first time that the artist has used the "Mikan Momokuri" pen name in 15 years.

Kawashita launched the Ichigo 100% (Strawberry 100%) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2002, and ended it in 2005. The series ran for 19 volumes and Viz Media released the 14th volume in North America in 2010. The series inspired a television anime series, a four-episode video anime, and an anime special.

Kawashita's Hatsukoi Limited manga inspired a television anime in 2009. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime. Kawashita has since created the Anedoki manga in 2009 followed by her Teto ku chi manga in 2013.

Source: Shonen Jump+