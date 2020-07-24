Gaming, Technology TV Channel G4 Teases Return in 2021

Channel shut down at end of 2014

Technology- and gaming-focused television channel G4 teased on Twitter on Friday that the channel will return in 2021. The channel has not yet revealed what form the return will take.

The American G4 channel shut down at the end of 2014. Originally, NBCUniversal was going to rebrand the channel as Esquire, an upscale men's network, but the Style Network was rebranded instead. The Canadian G4 channel stopped broadcasting in September 2017.

The channel launched in 2002. G4 previously ran anime programming such as Ultraviolet: Code 044 ; Viper's Creed ; the Iron Man , Wolverine, X-Men , and Blade anime adaptations; RahXephon ; Cromartie High School ; and Colorful .

Sources: G4TV's Twitter account, Deadline (Dominic Patten)