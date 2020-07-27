Star Fruit Books Licenses Tsurukawa Kakio's 'Zombie Sawanabe' 1-Shot Manga

Manga debuts digitally in October

Star Fruit Books announced on Sunday that it has licensed Kakio Tsurukawa's "Zombie Sawanabe" 34-page one-shot manga, and will release it digitally on the company's website in early October 2020.

Tsurukawa released the manga digitally in January, based on a manuscript he drew in 2013.

Matt Haasch founded the Star Fruit Books company in Florida on May 26. The digital publisher's releases will be available worldwide as .pdf and .cbz files. The company's first license was Q-ta Minami 's Pop Life manga.



Source: Star Fruit Books' Twitter account