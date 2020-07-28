Masamune-kun's Revenge Manga Gets Special Chapter

New chapter about Masamune, Aki debuts on August 27

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine revealed on Monday that Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv 's Masamune-kun's Revenge ( Masamune-kun no Revenge ) manga will have a special chapter about Masamune and Aki set after the final chapter. The special chapter will debut in the magazine's next issue on August 27.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

Writer Takeoka and female Korean artist Tiv ( Heaven's Memo Pad manga) launched the series in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended it in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. The manga tells similar "after stories" about the characters, including Masamune, Aki, and Yoshino, among others. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume on June 16.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .