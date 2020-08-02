Captain Tsubasa Manga Gets Complete Digital Bilingual Version in Japanese, English

Release will be for Progress Technologies' "eOneBook" reader device

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yōichi Takahashi 's Captain Tsubasa manga is getting a complete bilingual edition digitally in Japanese and English as part of the manga's 40th anniversary. The release will mark the first time the manga is getting an English release.

The bilingual complete edition will include 37 volumes and will retail for 17,189 yen (about US$162). The deadline to pre-order the edition is on August 26, and the complete set will release on September 25.

The release is for Progress Technologies' "eOneBook" reader device. The company previously ran a Kickstarter in 2017 to publish the Fist of the North Star manga for the eOneBook reader device. The campaign raised 22,936,350 yen (about US$201,981), and it began releasing the devices in February 2018. The company then ran a similar campaign for Masashi Kishimoto 's Naruto manga in July 2019.

Weekly Shonen Jump 's announcement also list that the project plans to release Yu Yu Hakusho , Prince of Tennis , and Bleach in similar complete sets digitally, but did not state if those releases will be in English or just in Japanese.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired three television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise, launched in December 2013. Captain Tsubasa Magazine , a new spinoff magazine of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine that focuses on the franchise, launched in Japan on April 2.