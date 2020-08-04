Orc Eiyūden Monogatari Story by Mushoku Tensei Author Gets Manga

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that author Rifujin na Magonote 's Orc Eiyūden Monogatari ~Sontaku Retsuden~ (Orc Hero Story ~Biographical Conjecture~) story is inspiring a manga adaptation that will launch this month on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website. Tsubakurō Shibata is drawing the manga.

The manga centers on Bash, a heroic orc who distinguished himself with great deeds in the great war between the 12 races, and has earned the respect of all orcs. He sets out on a journey as the pride of his race, carrying the honor of all orcs with him, but he hides the fact that he also set out on the journey in order to lose his virginity.

Rifujin na Magonote ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2019, and the latest update was on June 11. Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical novel volumes, beginning with the first volume (seen right) on July 17. Asanagi drew the illustrations for the novel.