Pikmin 3 Deluxe Game Heads to Switch on October 30

Trailer streamed for Switch version of 2013 Wii U game

Nintendo announced through a trailer on Wednesday that it will release its Pikmin 3 game on the Nintendo Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe on October 30:

The Switch version will include multiple difficulty modes, new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, and all previous DLC from the Wii U version.

The Pikmin series of strategy games allows players to control creatures called Pikmin in an effort to explore an unknown planet and survive against predatory adversaries, using the special properties of each kind of Pikmin to navigate the game environment.

Nintendo released the first game in the series on the Nintendo GameCube in 2001. Nintendo released Pikmin 3, on the Wii U in 2013. The side-scrolling action-adventure game Hey! Pikmin shipped for Nintendo 3DS in July 2017 in Japan, North America, and Europe. Pikmin 4 is currently being developed by Nintendo , and Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned in 2015 that Pikmin 4 was "very close to completion."