Polygon Pictures' Star Wars: Resistance Series Nominated for Emmy for 2nd Year

The staff of the Primetime Emmy Awards revealed on July 28 that they have nominated Polygon Pictures and Lucasfilms' Star Wars: Resistance animated series for the Outstanding Children's Program award. The other nominees are Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest . The ceremony announcing the winners will be held on September 20.

This is the second time that Star Wars: Resistance has been nominated for the same category, as it was also nominated last year ( When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special ended up taking the award). Star Wars: Resistance also won the Saturn Award for Best Animated Series on Television last year.

Polygon Pictures is animating the series. The show premiered on Disney Channel in the United States in October 2018, and thereafter, on Disney XD and around the world. The second season premiered last October on Disney Channel and DisneyNow.

The series follows the adventures of Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean), a newly minted Resistance pilot tasked to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. As part of his undercover mission, he joins "Team Fireball," a racing team on the station Colossus.

The series is set before the events of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens film and also features such characters as Leia Organa, Poe Dameron, and Captain Phasma (as voiced by Rachel Butera, Oscar Isaac, and Gwendoline Christie, respectively).

Dave Filoni created the series, with Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge, and Brandon Auman as executive producers. Amy Beth Christenson is the art director.

