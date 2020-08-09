Street Fighter Game Producer Yoshinori Ono Leaves Capcom This Summer

Street Fighter series executive producer Yoshinori Ono announced on Sunday that he is leaving CAPCOM this summer. He is resigning as brand manager for Street Fighter as well as other titles. However, he assured fans that the remaining CAPCOM staff will maintain the franchise 's legacy and that he himself looks forward to its future, just as "one of [the] regular gamers next time around."

Ono joined CAPCOM in 1994, and worked initially on sound for several titles such as Street Fighter Zero . He then became the sound manager and sound director for various versions of Street Fighter III. He transitioned into the producer role for Shadow of Rome and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams . In addition to Street Fighter , he has worked on such franchises as Onimusha and Monster Hunter .