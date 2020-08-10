New Revue Starlight Film's Teaser Video Reveals 2021 Opening

Series compilation film opened in theaters in Japan last week

The official YouTube channel of the Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight franchise began streaming a teaser trailer on Monday for the franchise 's upcoming brand-new anime film. The trailer reveals the film's 2021 opening date. The trailer also appeared as a post-credits scene in the Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film, which opened last Friday.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the franchise 's earlier television anime, and it describes the story:

After receiving a mysterious invitation to audition for a coveted spot with, Starlight, a popular musical revue troupe, star-struck contestants begin honing their talents and competing against each other for a chance of a lifetime. Among the hopefuls are childhood friends, Karen and Hikari, who once promised each other that they would take the stage together. With each contender working tirelessly hard to win, it's the girls' passionate dedication to their lifelong dream that'll truly transform their performances as the curtains rise.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub . The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise , in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Butai Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight ―The LIVE― SHOW MUST GO ON and Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was slated for July, but was delayed due to COVID-19.