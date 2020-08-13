MVSX Home Arcade to Launch With 50 Pre-Installed Games in October

A website opened on Wednesday to announce Unico's MVSX Home Arcade, a system based on SNK 's Neo Geo MVS (Multi Video System) arcade cabinet. The website reveals that the MVSX Home Arcade will include 50 pre-installed Neo Geo games and will launch in October. The system will retail for US$449.99, and an optional cabinet base will retail for US$99.99. There will also be a bundle including both the system and the base for US$499.99.

The 50 Neo Geo games include:

The King of Fighters '94

The King Of Fighters '95

The King Of Fighters '96

The King Of Fighters '97

The King Of Fighters '98

The King Of Fighters '99

The King Of Fighters 2000

The King Of Fighters 2001

The King Of Fighters 2002

The King Of Fighters 2003

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 4

Metal Slug 5

Metal Slug X

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown II

Samurai Shodown III

Samurai Shodown IV

Samurai Shodown V

Samurai Shodown V Special

Fatal Fury

Fatal Fury 2

Fatal Fury 3

Fatal Fury Special

Real Bout Fatal Fury

Real Bout Fatal Fury Special

Real Bout Fatal Fury 2

Garou: Mark Of The Wolves

World Heroes

World Heroes 2

World Heroes 2 Jet

World Heroes Perfect

Art Of Fighting

Art Of Fighting 3

Sengoku

Sengoku 2

Sengoku 3

Savage Reign

Magician Lord

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Kizuna Encounter

Shock Troopers

Super Sidekicks

Top Player's Golf

Count Bout

Baseball Stars Professional

Football Frenzy

The system features options to play with arcade or home versions of games, a 1280x1024 LCD screen, and two-player support.

SNK already released the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro stick hardware worldwide in November 2019. The hardware includes 20 pre-installed games.

The Neo Geo family of systems began with the cartridge-based Neo Geo MVS arcade system, and its home console counterpart the Neo Geo AES, in 1990. At the time of its release, SNK touted an arcade-perfect experience with the AES, as it shared the same hardware as its arcade counterpart. SNK developed many of its most iconic game franchises for the system. SNK later released the Neo Geo CD and Hyper Neo Geo 64 systems. The Neo Geo Pocket and Neo Geo Pocket Color, released in 1998 and 1999 respectively, were earlier attempts at a portable version of the arcade system.

