North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 2-15

The most baffling thing about Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle is that it is a 12-episode prequel to a phone game that doesn't seem to have much to do with the themes of this anime adaptation.

― Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle is bad. It's boring, poorly animated, putridly paced and half the time barely even comprehensible. And yet, watching it, I couldn't help but see the faint flame of lost pote...