News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 26-August 1

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
O Maidens in Your Savage Season, Love Hina Again anime; Kingdom of Z, Soul Eater manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 July 28
Demon City Shinjuku BDCite Discotek Media US$29.95 July 28
Eiken BDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$19.99 July 31
Galaxy Express 999 TV Series Collection 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$69.95 July 28
Love Hina Again BDPlease Discotek Media US$19.95 July 28
Medabots Season 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 July 28
O Maidens in Your Savage Season BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 July 28
Revue Starlight Premium Box Set BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$149.98 July 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BL Metamorphosis Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 28
Dirty Docking! GN (adult)Cite Fakku US$19.95 July 31
High-rise Invasion Omnibus GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$19.99 July 28
Hi Score Girl GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 28
Kingdom of Z GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 28
Little Devils GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 28
Soul Eater Perfect Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$19.99 July 28
Tits! Tits! Tits! GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 July 31
When Budding Lilies Blossom GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 July 31
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 20Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Bakemonogatari GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$7.99 July 28
Barakamon GN 18+1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
BL Metamorphosis GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 28
Boarding School Juliet GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Cells at Work! Baby GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
City GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 July 28
DAYS GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Dolly Kill Kill GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
GE - Good Ending GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 5 (adult)Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 11-12Please Viz Media US$6.99 each July 28
Hell Warden Higuma GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
High-rise Invasion GN 13-14Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 each July 28
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
I Fell in Love After School GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Kakafukaka GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Kingdom of Z GN 1Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 28
Little Devils GN 4Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 28
MabuSasa GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 28
ne0;lation GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 28
RIN-NE GN 9-10Please Viz Media US$6.99 each July 28
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Saint Young Men GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Sue & Tai-chan GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
That Blue Summer GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
When We Shout for Love GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 28
Witchcraft Works GN 14Please Vertical US$7.99 July 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 July 28
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 6Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bibliophile Princess Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 28
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 August 1

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fairy Tail PS4, Switch, PC gamePlease KOEI Tecmo America US$59.99 July 31
Megadimension Neptunia VII Switch gameCite Idea Factory International US$29.99 July 28
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON PS4 gameCite Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$59.99 July 30
Yakuza Kiwami 2 PC, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$19.99 July 30

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers The Art of Reflection -Histories Forsaken- ArtbookPlease Square Enix Books US$39.99 July 28
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives