North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 26-August 1
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
O Maidens in Your Savage Season, Love Hina Again anime; Kingdom of Z, Soul Eater manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small BD
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|July 28
Demon City Shinjuku BD
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|July 28
Eiken BD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|July 31
Galaxy Express 999 TV Series Collection 2 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|July 28
Love Hina Again BD
|Discotek Media
|US$19.95
|July 28
Medabots Season 2 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|July 28
O Maidens in Your Savage Season BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|July 28
Revue Starlight Premium Box Set BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$149.98
|July 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
BL Metamorphosis Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 28
Dirty Docking! GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|July 31
High-rise Invasion Omnibus GN 7
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$19.99
|July 28
Hi Score Girl GN 3
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 28
Kingdom of Z GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 28
Little Devils GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 28
Soul Eater Perfect Edition GN 1 (hardcover)
|Square Enix Manga
|US$19.99
|July 28
Tits! Tits! Tits! GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|July 31
When Budding Lilies Blossom GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|July 31
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 20
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Bakemonogatari GN 5
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 28
Barakamon GN 18+1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
BL Metamorphosis GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 28
Boarding School Juliet GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Cells at Work! Baby GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
City GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|July 28
DAYS GN 19
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Dolly Kill Kill GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
GE - Good Ending GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 5 (adult)
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 11-12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|July 28
Hell Warden Higuma GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 28
The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
High-rise Invasion GN 13-14
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99 each
|July 28
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
I Fell in Love After School GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Kakafukaka GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Kingdom of Z GN 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 28
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 28
Little Devils GN 4
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 28
MabuSasa GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 28
ne0;lation GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 28
RIN-NE GN 9-10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|July 28
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
Saint Young Men GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Sue & Tai-chan GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
That Blue Summer GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
When We Shout for Love GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 28
Witchcraft Works GN 14
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Magic User: Reborn in Another World as a Max Level Wizard Novel 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|July 28
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 6
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bibliophile Princess Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 28
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|August 1
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Fairy Tail PS4, Switch, PC game
|KOEI Tecmo America
|US$59.99
|July 31
Megadimension Neptunia VII Switch game
|Idea Factory International
|US$29.99
|July 28
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON PS4 game
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$59.99
|July 30
Yakuza Kiwami 2 PC, Xbox One game
|Sega
|US$19.99
|July 30
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers The Art of Reflection -Histories Forsaken- Artbook
|Square Enix Books
|US$39.99
|July 28