North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Million Arthur, How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno anime; RWBY: The Official Manga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|July 21
|Million Arthur BDCite
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|July 21
|Patlabor Special Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Maiden Japan
|US$99.98
|July 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Barakamon Graphic Novel (GN) 18+1Please
|Yen Press
|US$17.99
|July 21
|BEASTARS GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 21
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Children of the Whales GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 5 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|July 21
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Heavenly Delusion GN 3Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|July 21
|Himouto! Umaruchan GN 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Hinamatsuri GN 9Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|July 21
|Horimiya GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$34.95
|July 21
|Levius/est GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Monster Wrestling GN 3 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|July 21
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|No Guns Life GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 21
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Our Wonderful Days GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Pleasure & Corruption GN 2Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|July 21
|Primitive Boyfriend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 21
|RaW Hero GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 21
|RWBY: The Official Manga GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN 38Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 21
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|There Are Things I Can't Tell You GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Unmapped Country, Somewhere in This World GN (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$7.99
|July 21
|BEASTARS GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 21
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|Children of the Whales GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 21
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 21
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 21
|Horimiya GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|Investor Z GN 6-21Please
|Cork
|US$4.99 (each)
|July 21
|Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Levius/est GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 21
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 7Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Monster Wrestling GN 3 (adult)Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 21
|No Guns Life GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 21
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|Our Wonderful Days GN 3Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Primitive Boyfriend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 21
|RaW Hero GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|RWBY: The Official Manga GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 21
|The Tenth Prism GN 6-12Please
|Cork
|US$4.99 each
|July 21
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Buck Naked in Another World Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 21
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 1 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 21
|The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 21
|The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 21
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Kingdom Hearts III Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 21
|May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
|WorldEnd Novel EXPlease
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 6Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 23
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 1 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 21
|The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 21
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 19
|Teogonia Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 20
|WorldEnd Novel EXPlease
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 21