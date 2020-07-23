North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25

Heidi has all the info on the most exciting reveals from Xbox Games Showcase 2020, from Shin Megami Tensei to Yakuza .

― News! We got it! No need for an intro, let's get right into things! XBOX GAMES SHOWCASE UNVEILS A TON OF NEW GAMES Once again, TWIG has been oh-so-slightly delayed to keep in step with the hottest, freshest gaming news. This time around, it's the Xbox Games Showcase 2020, the presen...