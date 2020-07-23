News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Million Arthur, How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno anime; RWBY: The Official Manga, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno BD Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 July 21
Million Arthur BD Funimation US$69.98 July 21
Patlabor Special Edition BD Maiden Japan US$99.98 July 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Barakamon Graphic Novel (GN) 18+1 Yen Press US$17.99 July 21
BEASTARS GN 7 Viz Media US$12.99 July 21
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 7 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
Children of the Whales GN 15 Viz Media US$12.99 July 21
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 5 (hardcover) Yen Press US$16.99 July 21
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 5 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
Heavenly Delusion GN 3 Denpa US$12.95 July 21
Himouto! Umaruchan GN 10 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
Hinamatsuri GN 9 One Peace Books US$11.95 July 21
Horimiya GN 14 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
Knights of Sidonia Master Edition GN 6 Vertical US$34.95 July 21
Levius/est GN 5 Viz Media US$12.99 July 21
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 21
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 7 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 14 Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Monster Wrestling GN 3 (adult) Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams GN Viz Media US$19.99 July 21
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
No Guns Life GN 6 Viz Media US$12.99 July 21
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 16 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
Our Wonderful Days GN 3 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
Pleasure & Corruption GN 2 Denpa US$12.95 July 21
Primitive Boyfriend GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 21
RaW Hero GN 2 Yen Press US$14.99 July 21
RWBY: The Official Manga GN 1 Viz Media US$12.99 July 21
Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts GN 10 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
The Seven Deadly Sins GN 38 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 21
Something's Wrong With Us GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 21
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
There Are Things I Can't Tell You GN Tokyopop US$14.99 July 21
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 July 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Unmapped Country, Somewhere in This World GN (adult) MediBang! US$7.99 July 21
BEASTARS GN 7 Viz Media US$8.99 July 21
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 7 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
Children of the Whales GN 15 Viz Media US$8.99 July 21
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 21
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 5 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
Goodbye, My Rose Garden GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 21
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 3 Viz Media US$8.99 July 21
Horimiya GN 14 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
Investor Z GN 6-21 Cork US$4.99 (each) July 21
Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$7.99 July 21
Levius/est GN 5 Viz Media US$8.99 July 21
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 7 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 21
Monster Wrestling GN 3 (adult) Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 21
No Guns Life GN 6 Viz Media US$8.99 July 21
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 16 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
Our Wonderful Days GN 3 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 21
Primitive Boyfriend GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 21
RaW Hero GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
RWBY: The Official Manga GN 1 Viz Media US$8.99 July 21
The Tenth Prism GN 6-12 Cork US$4.99 each July 21
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 July 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Buck Naked in Another World Novel 1 Seven Seas Entertainment US$14.99 July 21
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 4 Yen Press US$13.99 July 21
Classroom of the Elite Novel 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 21
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 1 (hardcover) Yen Press US$19.99 July 21
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 July 21
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 4 Yen Press US$13.99 July 21
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 July 21
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 July 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 12 Yen Press US$13.99 July 21
Kingdom Hearts III Novel 2 Yen Press US$13.99 July 21
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 3 Yen Press US$13.99 July 21
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 July 21
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 July 21
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 13 Yen Press US$13.99 July 21
WorldEnd Novel EX Yen Press US$13.99 July 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 4 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
Classroom of the Elite Novel 6 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 23
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 1 (hardcover) Yen Press US$19.99 July 21
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 4 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 July 21
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet Novel 1 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 12 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 9 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
May These Leaden Battlegrounds Leave No Trace Novel 1 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 13 Yen Press US$7.99 July 21
Tearmoon Empire Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 19
Teogonia Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 20
WorldEnd Novel EX Yen Press US$7.99 July 21

