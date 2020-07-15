News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 12-18

Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm, The Ones Within anime; Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show, Wandering Witch manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 6 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 July 14
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 6 DVDCite Viz Media US$39.99 July 14
Eiken BDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$19.99 July 14
Eiken DVDPlease Media Blasters US$14.99 July 14
Fafner Complete Series + Movie Essentials BDCite Funimation US$29.98 July 14
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$19.98 July 14
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$19.98 July 14
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works Complete Box Set BDCite Aniplex of America US$239.98 July 14
Inuyasha Set 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$39.99 July 14
Kochoki BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 July 14
The Ones Within BDCite Funimation US$64.98 July 14
Pure Mellow Love Collection BD (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$29.99 July 14
Pure Mellow Love Collection DVD (adult)Please Media Blasters US$29.99 July 14
Strike Witches Season 1 Essentials BDCite Funimation US$24.98 July 14
Strike Witches Season 2 Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$24.98 July 14
Teasing Master Takagi-san Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 July 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic Novel (GN; hardcover)Cite Kodansha Comics US$199.99 July 14
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 14
Case Closed GN 75Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 14
A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy GN 3Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 14
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 July 14
Don't Be Cruel GN 9 (adult)Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 14
Granblue Fantasy GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 14
Hellsing Deluxe GN 1 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse Comics US$49.99 July 15
Jealousy GN 1 (adult)Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 14
Love on the Other Side: A Nagabe Short Story Collection GNCite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 14
A Man and His Cat GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 14
My Boy GN 6Please Vertical US12.95 July 14
Persona 5 GN 3Cite Viz Media US$9.99 July 14
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Record of Grancrest War GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 14
Rin-ne GN 34Cite Viz Media US$9.99 July 14
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 July 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 3Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 14
Wandering Witch GN 1Cite Square Enix Manga US$10.99 July 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 27AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Case Closed GN 75Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Cells at Work: Platelets! GN 1Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Futabasha US$6.99 July 14
Don't Be Cruel GN 9 (adult)Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya GN 3Cite Coamix US$6.99 July 14
Giant Killing GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 5Please Coamix US$5.99 July 14
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Himouto! Umaru-chan GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 July 14
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Men's Life: Her Secret Life in the Boys' Dormitory GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Coamix US$5.99 July 14
Persona 5 GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 8Cite Kodansha Comics US$13.99 July 14
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14
Record of Grancrest War GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
Rin-ne GN 34Cite Viz Media US$6.99 July 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$6.99 July 14
Tokyo Revengers GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 1Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 14
Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future Novel (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Books US$24.99 July 14
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 13Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 July 14
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 17Cite One Peace Books US$13.95 July 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 13
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 15
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 12
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 12

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Paper Mario: The Origami King Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 July 17
Professor Layton and the Unwound Future HD for Mobile iOS, Android gameCite Level-5 US$15.99 July 13
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSEED Games US$49.99 July 14
Tales of Crestoria iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco Entertainment America free (includes in-app purchases) July 16
void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium PS4, Switch gamePlease NIS America US$24.99 July 14

