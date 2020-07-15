News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 12-18
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm, The Ones Within anime; Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show, Wandering Witch manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 6 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|July 14
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 6 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|July 14
Eiken BD
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|July 14
Eiken DVD
|Media Blasters
|US$14.99
|July 14
Fafner Complete Series + Movie Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|July 14
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$19.98
|July 14
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$19.98
|July 14
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works Complete Box Set BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$239.98
|July 14
Inuyasha Set 1 BD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|July 14
Kochoki BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 14
The Ones Within BD
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 14
Pure Mellow Love Collection BD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|July 14
Pure Mellow Love Collection DVD (adult)
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|July 14
Strike Witches Season 1 Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|July 14
Strike Witches Season 2 Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$24.98
|July 14
Teasing Master Takagi-san Essentials BD
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|July 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic Novel (GN; hardcover)
|Kodansha Comics
|US$199.99
|July 14
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey GN 5
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 14
Case Closed GN 75
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 14
A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 14
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 2
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|July 14
Don't Be Cruel GN 9 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 14
Granblue Fantasy GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 14
Hellsing Deluxe GN 1 (hardcover)
|Dark Horse Comics
|US$49.99
|July 15
Jealousy GN 1 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 14
Love on the Other Side: A Nagabe Short Story Collection GN
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 14
A Man and His Cat GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 14
My Boy GN 6
|Vertical
|US12.95
|July 14
Persona 5 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 14
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Record of Grancrest War GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 14
Rin-ne GN 34
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 14
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 3
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 14
Wandering Witch GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|July 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 27
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Case Closed GN 75
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
Cells at Work: Platelets! GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 8
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|July 14
Don't Be Cruel GN 9 (adult)
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya GN 3
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|July 14
Giant Killing GN 21
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 5
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|July 14
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Himouto! Umaru-chan GN 10
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|July 14
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Men's Life: Her Secret Life in the Boys' Dormitory GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga GN 4
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|July 14
Persona 5 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|July 14
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 13
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Record of Grancrest War GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
Rin-ne GN 34
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$6.99
|July 14
Tokyo Revengers GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 1
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 14
Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future Novel (hardcover)
|Square Enix Books
|US$24.99
|July 14
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 13
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|July 14
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 17
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|July 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Extraordinary, the Ordinary, and SOAP! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 13
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 15
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 12
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 12
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Paper Mario: The Origami King Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|July 17
Professor Layton and the Unwound Future HD for Mobile iOS, Android game
|Level-5
|US$15.99
|July 13
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Switch, PC game
|XSEED Games
|US$49.99
|July 14
Tales of Crestoria iOS, Android game
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|free (includes in-app purchases)
|July 16
void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium PS4, Switch game
|NIS America
|US$24.99
|July 14
