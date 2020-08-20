Ghibli Museum Reopens in September

General ticket sales resume on August 25 with visitors, operating hours limited

The official website for the Ghibli Museum, the museum dedicated to the anime of Studio Ghibli , will allow general purchase of tickets to the museum beginning on August 25, with a planned September general reopening. The musuem gradually began to reopen in mid-July, with the aim of reopening in September. At that time, the museum only opened ticket purchases to residents of the museum's local Mitaka City in limited, random drawings. The museum will continue with this method until the end of August.

Even though the museum will open its doors once again, it is limiting the number of visitors at any one time, as well as its visiting and operating hours to minimize the risk of spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The museum closed on February 25 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in collaboration with Mitaka City. Even after reopening this year, the museum plans to close again in November and December for facility maintenance that it normally cannot perform during the year. The museum then aims for a full-fledged resumption of operations in the new year.

Sources: Ghibli Museum's website, Eiga Natalie