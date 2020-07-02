Ghibli Museum Aims to Gradually Reopen to General Public in September

Museum to open to local Mitaka City residents only in mid-July

Ghibli Museum Director Kazuki Anzai announced on Thursday that the museum dedicated to the anime of Studio Ghibli will gradually reopen in mid-July. However, tickets for this initial trial phase will be only available to residents of the museum's local Mitaka City in limited, random drawings. Depending on how this initial phase goes, the museum aims to gradually expand ticket availability to the general public in September.

The museum has remained closed since February 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in collaboration with Mitaka City. Even after reopening this year, the museum plans to close again in November and December for facility maintenance that it normally cannot perform during the year. The museum then aims for a full-fledged resumption of operations in the new year.

Anzai noted that Japan has overcome the first wave of infections, but people must avoid the "three C's" (closed spaces, crowded places, close-contact settings) and adopt a new way of life to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

However, the museum has operated on the premise that visitors are free to explore the museum and stimulate all five senses, by directly touching the displays located in various areas (some spacious and some cramped). The staff is considering how to welcome visitors in the new post-COVID-19 way of life, without losing what makes the museum special. The initial trial phase for Mitaka residents will allow the museum to test its new procedures with a small group of visitors.

Source: Ghibli Museum