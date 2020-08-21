Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train Film Gets Novel Version

Aya Yajima returns to pen novel shipping on October 16

Shueisha announced on Friday that it will release a novel adaptation of the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film on October 16, the same day the film opens in Japan. Aya Yajima is returning from the three previous novels in the franchise to write the new novel.

The main staff members of the previous television anime are returning for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation Films is partnering with Aniplex of America to release it in theaters in North America in 2021.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode last September.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18. Shueisha shipped the manga's 21st compiled book volume on July 3. The franchise has more than 80 million copies in circulation.

Sources: Jump J-Books, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web