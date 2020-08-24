'Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!?' Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Creator's Illness

The official Twitter account for the editorial department of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Monday that Soborou 's Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? manga does not appear in this year's 39th issue due to the creator's sudden illness. Though a new chapter does not appear in the issue, which shipped on Monday , the manga still appears on the front cover and is listed in the table of contents.

Soborou explained on his own Twitter Twitter account that since the manga's serialization began, he has experienced medical problems such as hearing loss and worsening tendonitis. When medical problems flared up, Soborou would rest while serialization continued. However, around the beginning of this year, the issues became difficult for Soborou to ignore, and the days where it was difficult for him to continue working increased. After consulting with the magazine's editorial department, the decision was made to put the manga on hiatus.

BookWalker Global is partnering with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release the series digitally in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

Teacher...wh-what are you doing here? You're not allowed here, and moreover... Well, yes, I can see that you're having a problem, but you really should... Wait, why are your clothes coming off? Wh-what's happening??? Wait a second... Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?

Soborou launched the erotic romantic comedy manga in 2016. Before that, Soborou published the manga as a series of one-shots under the title Golden Times . Kodansha released the 10th compiled book volume on May 7.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks also streamed an English dub and released the anime uncensored on home video. Several of the manga's volumes have bundled anime DVDs.