'Love Me, Love Me Not' Anime Film Features Cameos by Live-Action Version's Cast

Live-action film's main cast cameos in cultural festival scenes in September 18 film

The official website for the anime film of Io Sakisaka 's Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the four main cast members of the recent live-action film adaptation of the manga will have cameo roles in the anime film.

Takumi Kitamura and Eiji Akaso voice two high school boys visiting the school during the cultural festival. (Kitamura and Akaso played Rio and Kazuomi respectively in the live-action film.) Minami Hamabe and Riko Fukumoto voice Chiyo and Ayuko, two characters in the film-within-a-film "Itsuka Sekai no Katasumi de" (Someday, in Some Corner of the World) that will be shown in the cultural festival. (Hamabe and Fukumoto played Akari and Yuna respectively in the live-action film.)

Kitamura is a longtime anime fan who was thrilled he could take part in the anime version (even in a small role), while Akaso was excited in his first-ever voice-acting experience. Hamabe and Fukumoto are fans of Sakisaka's various manga, and they described the opportunity to take part in both the live-action and anime versions as like a dream come true.

The film will open in Japan on September 18. The film was previously slated for May 29, but TOHO and the film's production committee delayed the film's opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The live-action film opened in Japan on August 14. The film opened at #6 and earned 205,238,250 yen (about US$1.93 million) in its opening weekend.

The anime stars:

Marika Suzuki (debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara

(debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara Megumi Han as Akari Yamamoto

as Akari Yamamoto Sōma Saitō as Kazuomi Inui

as Kazuomi Inui Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rio Yamamoto

Kikuko Inoue and Hideyuki Tanaka play Akari's parents, while Aya Hisakawa and Kazuhiko Inoue play Yuna's parents. Shun Horie and Ayane Sakura also join the cast as Akari and Yuna's classmates.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Say, "I Love You". , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures . Erika Yoshida ( Trickster , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is penning the script. Yuu Yamashita ( Bunny Drop ) is designing the characters. Yuuji Nomi ( Whisper of the Heart , Say, "I Love You". ) is composing the music.

The live-action film version stars Minami Hamabe as Akari Yamamoto, Takumi Kitamura as Rio Yamamoto, Riko Fukumoto as Yuna Ichihara, and Eiji Akaso as Kazuomi Inui. Takahiro Miki is directing the film, and Miki and Yōko Yonaiyama are writing the script.

Viz Media published the first manga volume on March 3. The company describes the manga:

Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!

Sakisaka ( Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019.

