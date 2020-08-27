Seven Seas Licenses Sadako-san and Sadako-chan, Bite Maker, Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Manga

Also: Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist light novels

Seven Seas announced on Thursday that it has licensed the Sadako-san and Sadako-chan and Bite Maker manga and the Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist manga and light novel series.

Seven Seas will publish Noriaki Sugihara and Aya Tsutsumi 's Sadako-san and Sadako-chan manga physically and digitally as a single volume in June 2021.

The company describes the story:

One day, as Sadako goes to claim her next victim, she meets another girl named Sadako. “Sadako-chan” is a precocious young child who's eager to help “Sadako-san” adjust to the modern era--no more climbing out of TVs, it's all about YouTube now! With the help of her new friend, can Sadako finally move on from her tragic past? This adorable spin-off to the genre-defining Ringu franchise is terrifyingly funny!

Sugihara and Tsutsumi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker app in February 2019. The manga's compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2019.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Miwako Sugiyama 's Bite Maker ( Bite Maker ~О̄sama no Omega~ ) manga physically and digitally in May 2021.

The company describes the story:

Nobunaga won the genetic lottery and was born an alpha: his beauty, intelligence, and talent drive everyone wild with lust. Despite his seemingly perfect life, Nobunaga is unsatisfied--until he meets the woman of his dreams, who can sate his every desire. Enjoy a taste of the supernatural in this alpha/beta/omega tale about love, lust, and the power of attraction.

Sugiyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's digital magazine &Flower in October 2018. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 27.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Kennoji and Matsuuni 's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ( Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore ) light novel series in May 2021. The company will publish the first volume of Eri Haruno 's manga adaptation of the light novels in March 2021.

Seven Seas describes the series' story:

Corporate drone Reiji is transported to a fantasy world, where he discovers that he can craft potions at a higher level than his rank should allow. Taking advantage of this, Reiji makes a tidy profit--enough to open his own drugstore. An elf who can't aim his bow? Give him some eye drops! A dragon who accidentally breathes fire? Cough syrup! Reiji's new relaxing life of making medicine for fantasy creatures is about to begin!

Kennoji began posting the story originally on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō webite in 2016, and Hifumi Shobō's Brave Book imprint published the fourth print volume with illustrations by Matsuuni on May 28. Eri Haruno is serializing a manga adaptation on the Web Comic Gamma Plus service. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January. The light novel series is inspiring an anime adaptation.