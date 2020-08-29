Kimio Alive Manga Creator Kōsei Eguchi Passes Away at 23

Eguchi wrote Boy Meets Maria manga under penname PEYO

The editorial department for Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Saturday that manga creator Kōsei Eguchi passed away on August 19. Eguchi was 23.

The statement said that Eguchi was hospitalized with an emergency on August 17, and passed away two days later. The statement did not give a cause of death.

Eguchi debuted as a manga creator under the penname PEYO with the Boy Meets Maria manga in 2018. Printemps Shuppan published the manga's one compiled volume in November 2018.

Eguchi then launched the Kimio Alive manga in October 2019 in Monthly Shonen Magazine , and the manga was ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled volume on April 16 and published the second volume on August 17.



Sources: Monthly Shonen Magazine, Comic Natalie