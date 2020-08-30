Time Paradox Ghostwriter Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

2nd compiled volume ships in October

This year's 39th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of writer Kenji Ichima and artist Tsunehiro Date 's Time Paradox Ghostwriter manga.

Date launched the manga in the magazine's 24th issue on May 11. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled volume on August 4, and the second and final compiled volume will ship in October.

Viz Media , as well as Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service, are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the series:

On a cold and stormy night, I decide to give up on my dream. But lightning strikes! And now I have an issue of Shonen Jump from the future! Teppei Sasaki is a passionate rookie manga artist who dreams of getting a series in Weekly Shonen Jump . One day, he gets a copy of Jump from ten years in the future. Is it all a coincidence, or is it fate? Whatever the case, destiny is about to change... Time warps! Destinies intersected! For a tomorrow that was never meant to be! The future of Jump is here!

Date previously wrote and drew the Cross Account manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from June 2017 to January 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English. Date also drew the art for the Tokyo Wonder Boys manga, which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014.

