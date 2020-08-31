Manga Plus, Viz Media Both Release Phantom Seer Manga in English

Viz Media , as well as Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service, released the first chapter of Tōgo Gotō and Kento Matsuura 's Phantom Seer ( Honomieru Shōnen ) manga in English on Monday. The second chapter will release on September 6.

MANGA Plus describes the series:

If something strange and mysterious occurs, you should go to him. They say he has psychic powers, but convincing him to actually help deal with fierce phantoms may be a challenge. A Gold Future Cup winner, this spine-tingling, horror one-shot now returns as a full series!

Storywriter Tōgo Gotō and artist Kento Matsuura launched the manga in the 39th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.

Gotō and Matsuura published a one-shot manga of the same name in Jump Giga in 2017, and in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2018. Matsuura and Yūki Tanaka previously serialized the three-volume Tokyo Shinobi Squad manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from June to November 2019. Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga digitally in English.