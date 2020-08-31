News
Manga Plus, Viz Media Both Release Phantom Seer Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Viz Media, as well as Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, released the first chapter of Tōgo Gotō and Kento Matsuura's Phantom Seer (Honomieru Shōnen) manga in English on Monday. The second chapter will release on September 6.
MANGA Plus describes the series:
If something strange and mysterious occurs, you should go to him. They say he has psychic powers, but convincing him to actually help deal with fierce phantoms may be a challenge. A Gold Future Cup winner, this spine-tingling, horror one-shot now returns as a full series!
Storywriter Tōgo Gotō and artist Kento Matsuura launched the manga in the 39th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.
Gotō and Matsuura published a one-shot manga of the same name in Jump Giga in 2017, and in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2018. Matsuura and Yūki Tanaka previously serialized the three-volume Tokyo Shinobi Squad manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from June to November 2019. Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga digitally in English.
Sources: Shonen Jump's Twitter account, Viz Media, MANGA Plus