Detective Conan Runner Smartphone Game Shuts Down on October 30

The official English Twitter account for Bushiroad 's Detective Conan Runner: Race for the Truth smartphone runner game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on October 30. Bushiroad has disabled all in-game purchases.

The game debuted in June 2019, and Bushiroad released it in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, Chile, Mexico, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, France, Indonesia, the Philippines, Spain, Brazil, Egypt, Italy, and Norway under the title Detective Conan Runner: Race for the Truth . The game was available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Russia, and Sweden under the title Case Closed Runner: Race to the Truth .

Bushiroad describes the game:

"Detective Conan Runner: Race to the Truth" is a horizontal runner game based on the hit Japanese animation series " Detective Conan ." Other than the running gameplay sequences, players can also enjoy story scenarios from the anime as well as original illustrations in the game.

In running gameplay, players can tap the screen for characters to jump, avoid obstacles, and collect points. Each character has unique skills. Players can collect illustrations, including original illustrations, and set them in the Home menu. The game will include story scenarios in which Conan and his friends solve cases.

Thanks to Night Sky Animations for the news tip.

Source: Detective Conan Runner's Twitter account