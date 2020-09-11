Kapibarasan Anime Adds Fumiya Takahashi, Yuichiro Umehara to Cast

Both actors play narrators; Umehara plays "older brother-type" character in October show

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Spirits ' capybara character Kapibarasan announced on Friday that Fumiya Takahashi and Yuichiro Umehara will join the anime's cast as narrators for the show. Umehara will also voice an "older brother-type character who is an animal handler."

The anime celebrates Bandai Spirits ' 15th anniversary. The weekly anime will premiere within the children's variety program Kin Daa Terebi (It's Friday TV) at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9 on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu .

Tomohiro Tsukimisato ( Gudetama , Yurumates3Dei , Tanuki to Kitsune , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Lesprit , as well as directing the sound. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Are You Lost? , Nekopara ) is composing the music. Jinnan Studio is handling sound production in collaboration with Froebel-kan Co., Ltd.

Bandai Spirits ' female team Tryworks developed the character in 2002. The character has inspired a long-running line of merchandise, manga adaptations, and spinoff characters.

Sources: Kapibarasan anime's website, Comic Natalie