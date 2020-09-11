News
Kapibarasan Anime Adds Fumiya Takahashi, Yuichiro Umehara to Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Bandai Spirits' capybara character Kapibarasan announced on Friday that Fumiya Takahashi and Yuichiro Umehara will join the anime's cast as narrators for the show. Umehara will also voice an "older brother-type character who is an animal handler."
The anime celebrates Bandai Spirits' 15th anniversary. The weekly anime will premiere within the children's variety program Kin Daa Terebi (It's Friday TV) at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu.
Tomohiro Tsukimisato (Gudetama, Yurumates3Dei, Tanuki to Kitsune, How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Lesprit, as well as directing the sound. Akiyuki Tateyama (Are You Lost?, Nekopara) is composing the music. Jinnan Studio is handling sound production in collaboration with Froebel-kan Co., Ltd.
Bandai Spirits' female team Tryworks developed the character in 2002. The character has inspired a long-running line of merchandise, manga adaptations, and spinoff characters.
Sources: Kapibarasan anime's website, Comic Natalie