Aleste Collection PS4/Switch Game Compilation Bundles 5th Game Gear Micro Color Variant

Compilation with Aleste, GG Aleste, GG Aleste II, Power Strike II games launches on December 24

M2 revealed last Wednesday that it will release a four-game compilation titled Aleste Collection for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on December 24, and the compilation's limited edition bundle will include a new white Game Gear Micro, a miniature version of Sega 's classic handheld Game Gear system. The white Game Gear Micro will be Sega 's fifth variant, and it will include the four games featured in Aleste Collection. M2 is streaming a trailer:

The Aleste Collection's four games include:

Aleste

GG Aleste

GG Aleste II

Power Strike II

In addition to the white Game Gear Micro, Aleste Collection's limited edition bundle will include a 32-page art book and a white Big Window Micro accessory. Initial orders will also include a developer interview book.

According to Aleste Collection's official website, this compilation marks the first time that the Power Strike II game is getting a release in Japan.

Sega will launch the Game Gear Micro on October 6 in four different variants, each with its own color and unique four-game lineup. The system will retail for 4,980 yen (about US$46). Sega is offering a Big Window Micro, based on the original Game Gear's screen-magnifying Big Window accessory, to customers who order a set of all four color variants.

The Game Gear Micro measures 80mm wide, 43mm tall, and 20mm deep, making less than 40% of the original Game Gear in each of the three dimensions.

Sega released the original Game Gear in 1990. Compared to its contemporaries, the platform featured a full-color backlit screen and powerful hardware but also a relatively short battery life.