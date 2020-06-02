News
Sega Unveils Game Gear Micro Handheld System
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New system evokes Sega's classic Game Gear handheld console
Sega announced on Wednesday that it will release the Game Gear Micro, a miniature version of its classic handheld Game Gear console. Sega will reveal more details about the console at 1:00 p.m. in Japan (midnight EDT).
Sega released the original Game Gear in 1990. Compared to its contemporaries, the platform featured a full-color backlit screen and powerful hardware but also a relatively short battery life.
Source: Game Gear Micro teaser website via Hachima Kikō