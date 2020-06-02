Sega Unveils Game Gear Micro Handheld System

Sega announced on Wednesday that it will release the Game Gear Micro, a miniature version of its classic handheld Game Gear console. Sega will reveal more details about the console at 1:00 p.m. in Japan (midnight EDT).

Sega released the original Game Gear in 1990. Compared to its contemporaries, the platform featured a full-color backlit screen and powerful hardware but also a relatively short battery life.

Source: Game Gear Micro teaser website via Hachima Kikō