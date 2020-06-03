Sega Details Game Gear Micro System's October 6 Launch

Comes in 4 colors, each with 4 unique games

Sega provided more details on the October 6 launch of the Game Gear Micro, a miniature version of its classic handheld Game Gear system, in Japan on Wednesday. The Game Gear Micro will launch in four different variants, each with its own color and unique four-game lineup. The system will retail for 4,980 yen (about US$46). Sega began streaming a trailer:

The Game Gear Micro's colors and game lineups include:

Black

Sonic The Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo Tsu

Out Run

Royal Stone

Blue

Sonic & Tails

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal Sekai Shiiku-gakari Senshuken

Yellow

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining Force: Final Conflict

Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux

Red

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The G.G. Shinobi

Columns

Sega is offering a Big Window Micro, based on the original Game Gear's screen-magnifying Big Window accessory, to customers who order a set of all four color variants.

The Game Gear Micro measures 80mm wide, 43mm tall, and 20mm deep, making less than 40% of the original Game Gear in each of the three dimensions.

Sega released the original Game Gear in 1990. Compared to its contemporaries, the platform featured a full-color backlit screen and powerful hardware but also a relatively short battery life.

Source: Game Gear Micro's website