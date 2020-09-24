D3 Publisher to Release Abyss of the Sacrifice Game on Nintendo Switch, Steam in English

Enhanced ports of PSP game launches on December 17

D3 Publisher revealed on Thursday that it will release the Abyss of the Sacrifice ( Misshitsu no Sacrifice ) game on the Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam ) on December 17. The game will have Japanese audio and text in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

The game originally launched on the PlayStation Portable in Japan in February 2010.

The "very difficult dystopian escape game" centers on five girls who meet each other in a locked underground city. The enhanced ports for Switch and PC will include an added hint function, a new character mode, refined graphics, and touch control functionality for the Nintendo Switch.