Kaleidoscope of Phantasm Prison Game Delayed to December 17

Happinet confirmed on Saturday during its TGS livestream event that Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry series creator) and Itaru Hinoue 's ( Clannad character designer) new Kaleidoscope of Phantasm Prison ( Gensō Rōgoku no Kaleidoscope ) game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch will now launch on December 17, delayed from its original release date of November 28, 2019.

The game will have standard and limited editions. The limited edition will bundle a “Phantasm Object” art book, “Locked Room Death Quiz Tournament” voice drama CD, “Role of Fate” card, and an acrylic art panel.

The game's story begins with four girls who are close friends locked inside a strange room. They have no idea how they got there. The girls all have iron rings locked around their necks. The rings are connected to chairs, which look like torture devices, in the four corners of the room. A large cage appears from the ceiling, and a boy in a white hospital gown is locked inside. The girls know they need to escape the room, and a mysterious voice suddenly speaks to them. The voice tells them that they have two fates: one in which all four of them will die and one in which three of them may be saved. The voice explains that they are undergoing a test to determine their fate, and if they reach the five-minute time limit, all of them will die.

The boy gives the girls four cards: two "judgment" cards, one "pierrot" card, and one "prisoner" card. The player decides who should have each card, and the cards will ultimately determine the fate of the girls.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry series creator) is credited with planning and the scenario, while Hinoue ( Clannad character designer) is credited with the original art and character designs. The official website describes the project as a "girls mental suspense" game and a "suspense adventure novel."

Naomi Tamura is performing the grand opening song "I'm a Great Pretender," and Emi Uema is performing the first opening song "Beautiful World."

Ryukishi07 and Hinoue announced the project in March 2018 under the tentative title Sangeki Sandbox (Tragedy Sandbox).

