Psikyo Shooting Collection Game Bundle to Get PS5 Release

Happinet announced during its TGS 2020 livestream on Saturday that Psikyo is developing a new Psikyo Shooting Collection game collection for the PlayStation 5. The collection will include games such as Strikers 1945, Strikers 1945 II, Strikers 1999, Gunbird, Gunbird 2, Gunbarich, Samurai Aces Episode I, Samurai Aces Episode II: Tengai, Samurai Aces Episode III: Sengoku Cannon, Dragon Blade, Zero Gunner 2 , and Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness . The title Psikyo Shooting Collection is tentative.

NIS America released a similarly titled Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha collection for Nintendo Switch in January, and a Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo game collection for the Nintendo Switch on February 18. A limited edition release bundled a soundtrack collection, art schematics, and art cards. Both game collections feature two-player co-op play and both horizontal and vertical "TATE" modes.

