Shin-Ei Animation, 81 Produce Announce Idolls! TV Anime for January Premiere

Aina Rutō, Ami Mizuno, Shiori Hanaoka, Ruka Yashiro star in series

Anime studio Shin-Ei Animation and voice talent agency 81 Produce opened a website on Monday to announce that they are producing a new television anime titled Idolls! that will premiere on BS Asahi in January.

The cast includes:

Aina Rutō as Aina

Ami Mizuno as Ami

Shiori Hanaoka as Shiori

Ruka Yashiro as Ruka

Shin-Ei Animation and 81 Produce 's "What Sei You?" ( Seiyū is the Japanese word for voice actor ) YouTube program selected the voice cast. The project launched in May 2019 and divided 84 voice actors into 10 teams.

Ray , a company helming the Project Singularity virtual YouTuber (VTuber) "live" performance project, is collaborating on the production. The anime's production will use motion capture technology to capture the movements of the voice cast while simultaneously producing voice recordings.

Shōta Nakano is directing the anime at Shin-Ei Animation . Takeshi Miyamoto ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) is in charge of series composition. Keiji Watarai ( Kamogawa Horumo , O/A manga) is providing the original character designs. Shōji Kubota (name romanization not confirmed) is credited for 3DCG design.

Sources: Idolls!'s website, Anime! Anime! (曙ミネ)