Yōjo Shachō Comedy Manga About 5-Year-Old Company President Gets Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
The Twitter account of manga creator Odeko Fujii announced on Wednesday that Fujii's Yōjo Shachō (Little Girl President) manga is inspiring an anime.
🕺🎊【嬉しい重大発表】🎊💃— 藤井おでこ🚨本日18時 重大告知🚨 (@fuxxxxxroxxka) September 30, 2020
社長から重大発表です!!!
㊗️幼女社長、アニメ化‼️‼️‼️‼️
情報は随時解禁していきます!! pic.twitter.com/rOaezHXdaX
重大発表です(音声あり) pic.twitter.com/euHMtX8y3k— 藤井おでこ🚨本日18時 重大告知🚨 (@fuxxxxxroxxka) September 30, 2020
The social commentary gag comedy centers around Najimu Mujina, the president of Mujina Company who is neither an adult nor a genius, but an aggressively average five-year-old girl. All the familiar trappings of adulthood like match-making parties, contracts, and socializing while golfing are new experiences to her. The story follows Najimu as she navigates modern life with her capable but too indulgent secretary, her office worker of unknown nationality, and her employee who plays the comedy straight man role to her antics.
Kadokawa published the first volume of the manga in April 2019, and the second volume shipped in November 2019.
Source: Odeko Fujii's Twitter account via Ota-Suke