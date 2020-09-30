Yōjo Shachō Comedy Manga About 5-Year-Old Company President Gets Anime

Odeko Fujii's social commentary manga of average little girl navigating modern life

The Twitter account of manga creator Odeko Fujii announced on Wednesday that Fujii's Yōjo Shachō (Little Girl President) manga is inspiring an anime.

The social commentary gag comedy centers around Najimu Mujina, the president of Mujina Company who is neither an adult nor a genius, but an aggressively average five-year-old girl. All the familiar trappings of adulthood like match-making parties, contracts, and socializing while golfing are new experiences to her. The story follows Najimu as she navigates modern life with her capable but too indulgent secretary, her office worker of unknown nationality, and her employee who plays the comedy straight man role to her antics.