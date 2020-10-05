Onegai Patron-sama! Net Anime Debuts on October 11, Casts Takuya Eguchi

Eguchi voices transformation items, narrates virtual YouTuber project

The official website for Happinet's Onegai Patron-sama! project announced on Tuesday that the project's net anime will debut on the project YouTube channel on October 11 at 10:00 a.m. (October 10 at 9:00 p.m. EDT). "Episode 0" will show the meeting between protagonists Asahi and Ryoya. In addition, the staff revealed that Takuya Eguchi is joining the cast as the narrator, and the voice of the transformation items.

The story centers on hero pair teams named "Patraisers," consisting of "Sugars" and their supporter "Patrons." One Sugar and one Patron merge to form a Patraiser hero to "reinvigorate people's frozen hearts."

The project will tell both a "main story" net anime and "side story" male virtual YouTuber (VTuber) personality videos, with new "main story" and "side story" videos every week.

The "main story" videos will focus on a single Patraiser pair, consisting of the Sugar Asahi Yuga (bottom row center left in image above, played by Masaya Imamura ) and his Patron Ryoya Nekoyashiki (bottom row center right, played by Masato Toyoshima ). The "side story" videos will focus on their daily lives, as well as the other characters.

The other cast members include:

Natsuko is designing the characters for the project. TANOsim is credited for animation production for the anime. Satoru Kuwabara ( fandelmale ) from Arte Refact is credited as producer for the theme songs and insert songs . Masayuki Tamura is composing the music. Keiichi Nozaki the sound director and BGM producer. Atsushi Yamaguchi is credited for arrangement, with assistance by Izuki Itō . Bit Groove Promotion is credited for sound production.