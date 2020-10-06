Franchise's 1st console game since 2017 was slated to debut in Japan in 2020

The [email protected] Starlit Season Starlit Report livestream presentation revealed on Tuesday that The [email protected] Starlit Season game for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam has been delayed from 2020 to 2021 in Japan.

The game marks the 15th anniversary of The [email protected] franchise, and it features characters from The [email protected] , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , and The [email protected] : Shiny Colors .

In the game's story, idols from the four games will combine to form Project Luminous. The idols compete in the big Starlit Season festival to determine the idol unit who will get to perform at the opening of the new Starlit Dome. The player is a producer for 765 Production who returns to Japan after completing overseas training. After returning to the entertainment agency's office, the company's president Junjirō Takagi informs the player that other companies are assembling special idol units to participate in Starlit Season. As Takagi explains that many agencies are already preparing, he puts the player in charge of creating a new unit for 765 Production to participate in the festivities. From various idols and their producer, Project Luminous begins.

The game will utilize Unreal Engine 4 and feature the "ultimate idol visual representations." The game will have "evolved" live performance features, and communication scenes will show interaction between idols from various agencies.

The [email protected] Stella Stage , the most recent console game in the franchise, launched for the PS4 in December 2017. The [email protected] : Shiny Colors browser game for smartphones, which is the most recent game overall in the series, launched in April 2018.

The franchise also includes numerous anime, as well as light novels, manga, and live events.

