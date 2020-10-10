Utena's Kunihiko Ikuhara Is Working Now on His Next Work

Kunihiko Ikuhara (director of Revolutionary Girl Utena and Sarazanmai ) revealed during a New York Comic Con Metaverse panel for the Revolutionary Girl Utena series on Saturday that he is "working on [his] next work right now." He also said that although he is working on a different anime from Revolutionary Girl Utena , he "always tries not to forget the sense of freedom that Utena gave" him.

Ikuhara is perhaps best known as the director of the Revolutionary Girl Utena anime, a 1997 series he co-created with the Be-PaPas creative group, which consisted of him, writer Yoji Enokido , animator and character designer Shinya Hasegawa , manga creator Chiho Saitō , and producer Yūichirō Oguro . Before Revolutionary Girl Utena , he worked at Toei Animation , where he directed Sailor Moon R , S, and SuperS . After Revolutionary Girl Utena , he did not direct another anime series until Mawaru Penguindrum in 2011. He then directed Yuri Kuma Arashi in 2015.

Ikuhara most recently created and directed the original television anime project Sarazanmai , which premiered in April 2019 and ran for 11 episodes.