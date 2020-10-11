Aniplex USA to Release Your lie in April Anime in Blu-ray Disc Box Set

BD set ships on December 22

Aniplex of America announced on Friday that it will release a complete Blu-ray Disc set of the Your Lie in April anime on December 22. The set features English and Japanese audio as well as English and Spanish subtitles. The set also includes includes 13 collectible illustration cards and bonus content in the form of audio commentary by the English cast and director, English bloopers, the English trailer, and textless openings and endings.

Aniplex of America describes the series:

Your Lie in April , the hit series based on Naoshi Arakawa 's award-winning manga, will finally be available as a complete Blu-ray set! Ever since its original release in 2014, this beloved series about youth, music, and romance still touches the hearts of audiences the world over, and now you can bring it home to enjoy all over again. Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother's death robbed him of his will to play. Since that day, Kousei has lived a dull, empty life. However, when he meets a peculiar violinist named Kaori Miyazono, her independence, carefree attitude, occasionally short temper, and eccentric playing style fascinate the former musician. His monotonous life is about to change forever.

The company released the first Blu-ray Disc set containing the first 11 episodes of the anime in March 2016, and the second set with the last 11 episodes in May 2016.

Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Fairy Tail , Psycho-Pass episode director) directed the anime at A-1 Pictures off scripts by Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ). Yukiko Aikei ( Accel World , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere ) served as character designer and chief animation director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade , Freezing Vibration ) composed the music, while Jin Aketagawa ( High School DxD , anohana ) was the sound director.

Aniplex Channel , Hulu , and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan in 2014-2015.

Source: Press release