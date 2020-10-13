The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Smartphone Game Ends Service in December

Game launched in February 2019 as tie-in to original anime

The official website for Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai - Ōzora no Take Off Girls! ( The Magnificent KOTOBUKI : Take Off Girls of the Sky!) smartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on December 14. The game will stop selling the in-game currency (diamonds) on November 12, but players can still use the diamonds they already bought until the game ends service.

The game launched in February 2019 for iOS and Android.

Director Tsutomu Mizushima , and scriptwriter Michiko Yokote 's The Magnificent KOTOBUKI original television anime premiered in January 2019, and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 4, and it describes the series:

In a desolate world where the safest form of transporting cargo is by zeppelin; air pirates roam the sky, preying on aerial commerce and holding remote towns for ransom. Against these airborne marauders, the only defense is to hire high-flying protection of your own, and that's where mercenary pilots like the girls of the Kotobuki Squadron come in. Behind the joysticks of their lightweight Nakajima Ki-43 Hayabusa fighters, these lady falcons play a deadly game of escort, where a single mistake can end up in a fiery crash or mid-air collision. But for birds of prey like Kylie, Reona, Chika, Emma, Kate, and Zara, the danger is worth it for the chance to spread their wings and soar into the heavens. The wild blue yonder gets even wilder as every dogfight becomes a catfight in THE MAGNIFICENT KOTOBUKI !

The anime received a compilation film titled Kōya no Kotobuki Hikōtai Kanzenban (The Magnificent KOTOBUKI Complete Edition), which opened in Japan on September 11.

Author Muneaki Taoka and artist Tsubasa Sugie launched a manga adaptation in April 2019 and ended it on March 25. A sequel novel shipped in June 2019.