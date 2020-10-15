Cross Infinite World Licenses 'I Reincarnated As Evil Alice, So the Only Thing I'm Courting Is Death!' Novels

Story centers on woman reborn in otome game who could die if she falls in love

Cross Infinite World announced on Thursday that it has licensed Chii Kurusu and Minato Yaguchi's I Reincarnated As Evil Alice, So the Only Thing I'm Courting Is Death! ( Akuyaku Alice ni Tensei Shita node, Koi mo Shigoto mo Hōki Shimasu! ) light novel series. The company will release the first volume digitally on December 18.

The company describes the story:

Struck by a car while saving a kitten, I died and reincarnated as the heroine of Evil Alice's Lover, my absolute favorite otome game. But before I could even enjoy my new life as Alice, I remembered something important. Even though this is a game about dating, there are so many bad endings, it won the award for “Deadliest Game of the Year”!

I'm not allowed to fall in love if I want to live?! But the death flags just keep coming!

Packed with suspense and romance, this is the story of my gothic romantic comedy!

Kurusu began serializing the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March and published the most recent chapter on May 2.

Source: Press release