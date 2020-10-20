Higanjima Vampire Manga Gets Gag Comedy Manga Spinoff

Tarō Sasebo launched Kare, Kishijima manga on Monday

Kōji Matsumoto launched a gag manga spinoff for his Higanjima (Nirvana Island) manga titled Kare, Kishijima (He is Kishijima) on Kodansha 's Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites on Monday. Tarō Sasebo is drawing the manga.

The Higanjima franchise includes three manga series, two live-action films, and two live-action drama series. The second live-action film, Higanjima Deluxe, opened in Japan in October 2016.

The story of the original manga follows a man named Akira, who is in the midst of the final battle between the human race and vampires. He only has 47 days until Japan is turned into an island of vampires.

The 12-episode Higanjima X anime premiered in October 2016 and ended in March 2017. Each of the anime's episode tells a self-contained, stand-alone story, adapting key scenes and dialogue from the manga while adding some original elements. Each episode had only one voice cast member, who voiced all of that episode's character roles. The voice cast changed every three episodes. The anime received a "special chapter" in 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie