Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Game's Trailer Previews Battle Mode, Online Features

Puzzle game debuts for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4 on December 8

Sega of America began streaming a new trailer for the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 game on Wednesday. The video highlights the RPG-style Skill Battle mode and online gameplay options.

The game is currently available for pre-order. Sega will release the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 8. The PlayStation 5 version is slated for release in Holiday 2020, and the Steam release is slated for early 2021. Those who buy the game for PS4 will be able to play it on PS5 at no extra cost. Those who buy the game for Xbox Series X will be able to play it on other Xbox consoles.

Pre-ordering the game entitles players to receive bonus in-game items that can be utilized in the game's new Skill Battle Mode. The bonus items will also include "three special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series."

Sega describes the game story:

Reunite with Ringo, Tee, and a lovable cast of returning and new characters from Puyo Puyo Tetris for a new journey! The worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris have merged thanks to a mysteriously powerful being known as the Dimensional Parasite. With this threat looming, Ringo, Tee, and friends must traverse the world to pop Puyos and clear Tetriminos to rescue their pals from a dark corruption. But they'll quickly learn that there's more to their quest than meets the eye when they face the Dimensional Parasite, with new mysteries and clues to uncover as their out-of-this-world journey unfolds.

Sega announced the puzzle game on August 26. The game will have three new features in the Adventure Mode titled Overworld, Skill Battles, and Unlockables.

Source: Press release