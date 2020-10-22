Anime NYC, NTWRK App Hold Online Event in November

Next in-person Anime NYC scheduled for November 2021

Livestream shopping platform NTWRK and the Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll convention announced on Thursday that they are collaborating for an online version of the event on November 17-20. The online Anime NYC event will be available worldwide in the NTWRK app.

The event "will include exclusive interviews and presentations with the creators and companies at the forefront of Japanese pop culture together with opportunities to take home exclusive, pre-release, and original goods." The announcement added, "Beyond exclusive entertainment and merchandise, expect offerings focused on cosplay, music, artists, and more." Crunchyroll will be the title sponsor.

Organizers of the Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll convention announced on Monday that this year's event is canceled due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The next convention is scheduled for November 19-21, 2021.

Anime NYC show director Peter Tatara said, "We look to create an exciting, inviting, safe, and healthy celebration for New York's anime community - and there's no way to currently achieve this without putting this same community at coronavirus risk.” Attendees and exhibitors who already purchased tickets for the canceled event have the option to receive refunds or roll over their participation to next year.

This year's convention was scheduled for November 20-22 at the Javits Center in New York. The event would have marked the convention's fourth year, and organizers expected more than 50,000 attendees.

Last year's Anime NYC was held at the Javits Center from November 15-17.

Source: Press release