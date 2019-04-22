Welcome to Anime News Network Connect! A collaboration between ANN and Anime NYC, ANN Connect is a new way to bring anime fans, anime creators, and the anime industry together during a time when we're all physically remote. Across this summer and fall, ANN Connect will present anime premieres, in-depth interviews with voice actors and creative talent, industry panels, and much more. Join us together online for a super streaming anime club!

To celebrate Anime News Network Connect's launch, we're honored to give away five autographs from Yoshitaka Amano, the famed artist and illustrator known for Final Fantasy, and character designers for the new anime Gibiate!

Session 1 – Gibiate Online Premiere

On July 14th, ANN Editor at Large Mike Toole hosted the Online Premiere of the new anime Gibiate before it's Crunchyroll debut. Featuring character designs by Yoshitaka Amano and an all-star team including Tetsuya Kakihara and Sugizo . Following the premiere, Mike interviewed Gibiate Producer Ryō Aoki and Director Masahiko Komino .

Did you miss the premiere? Our premiere was only available live, but we're able to continue to share Mike Toole 's exclusive interview!

View on YouTube Here.

