Anime NYC 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Organizers of the Anime NYC Powered By Crunchyroll convention announced on Monday that this year's event is canceled due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The next convention is scheduled for November 19-21, 2021. The announcement noted that "Anime NYC looks to present alternative and online programming and events before November 2021."

Anime NYC show director Peter Tatara said, "We look to create an exciting, inviting, safe, and healthy celebration for New York's anime community - and there's no way to currently achieve this without putting this same community at coronavirus risk.” Attendees and exhibitors who already purchased tickets for the canceled event have the option to receive refunds or roll over their participation to next year.

This year's convention was scheduled for November 20-22 at the Javits Center in New York. The event would have marked the convention's fourth year, and organizers expected more than 50,000 attendees.

Last year's Anime NYC was held at the Javits Center from November 15-17.

