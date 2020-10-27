To Love Ru's Saki Hasemi Launches New Manga

GT-giRl manga about racing, high school girls debuts on November 27

This year's December issue of ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Tuesday that Saki Hasemi ( To Love-Ru ) and artist Wise Speak will launch the GT-giRl manga in the magazine's next issue on November 27. The magazine teased that the manga focuses on vehicle races and high school girls.

Writer Hasemi and artist Kentaro Yabuki 's To Love-Ru -Trouble- manga premiered in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2006, and Shueisha published the series in 18 volumes. The To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness manga, a sequel of the first To Love-Ru -Trouble- series, launched in Jump Square in 2010 and ended in March 2017.

Seven Seas is publishing both manga.

Both manga inspired two television anime series adaptations, as well as several OVAs. Sentai Filmworks has released all four television anime adaptations in North America, and Crunchyroll is streaming all four series.

