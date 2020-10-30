Beauty is the Beast's Tomo Matsumoto Launches New Manga in December

Rhythm Nation centers on kendo-practicing boy who enters new world

The December issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tomo Matsumoto will launch a new manga titled Rhythm Nation in the magazine's February 2021 issue on December 28. The manga will center on a boy named Fuu who has practiced kendo all his life, but is pulled into a new world.

Viz Media previously published all five volumes of Matsumoto's Beauty is the Beast manga from 2005 to 2006.

Matsumoto's latest two series are Inferno and Hōgen Danshi no Tsukurikata . Inferno ran in Ane LaLa from 2013-2018 and had five volumes. Hōgen Danshi no Tsukurikata ran in Melody from 2014-2018 and had one volume.

