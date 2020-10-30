Touhou LostWord Smartphone RPG Gets Global Version

iOS/Android game debuted in Japan in April

Good Smile Company and NextNinja announced on Thursday that their Touhou LostWord smartphone RPG based on ZUN 's Touhou franchise is getting a global release in English. Pre-registration is available now, and it will offer in-game rewards based on how many people pre-register.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on April 30. The game is officially licensed but not canon to the Touhou universe ( ZUN freely allows the development of derivative Touhou works).

Rote Yumeno illustrated the visual at right, and Tsuyoshi Kusano designed the logo.

Crunchyroll is co-publishing the Grand Summoners game in partnership with Good Smile Company and NextNinja.

Touhou: Hidden Star in Four Seasons , the 16th and latest main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted at the Comiket 92 event in August 2017. ZUN 's Touhou Project Dai-16.5-Dan Hifū Nightmare Diary ~Violet Detector game launched at the Comiket 94 event in August 2018.

Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature , the 17th main game in the Touhou Project game series, debuted on Steam in September 2019.

Source: Press release