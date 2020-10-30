News
Touhou LostWord Smartphone RPG Gets Global Version
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Good Smile Company and NextNinja announced on Thursday that their Touhou LostWord smartphone RPG based on ZUN's Touhou franchise is getting a global release in English. Pre-registration is available now, and it will offer in-game rewards based on how many people pre-register.
The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on April 30. The game is officially licensed but not canon to the Touhou universe (ZUN freely allows the development of derivative Touhou works).
Rote Yumeno illustrated the visual at right, and Tsuyoshi Kusano designed the logo.
Crunchyroll is co-publishing the Grand Summoners game in partnership with Good Smile Company and NextNinja.
Touhou: Hidden Star in Four Seasons, the 16th and latest main installment in the Touhou Project series, debuted at the Comiket 92 event in August 2017. ZUN's Touhou Project Dai-16.5-Dan Hifū Nightmare Diary ~Violet Detector game launched at the Comiket 94 event in August 2018.
Touhou Kikeijū: Wily Beast and Weakest Creature, the 17th main game in the Touhou Project game series, debuted on Steam in September 2019.
Source: Press release