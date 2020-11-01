Ken Ishikawa's Getter Robo Ark Manga Gets Anime in 2021

Bandai Namco Arts announced on Monday that it is producing an anime adaptation of Getter Robo Ark , the last manga in the iconic Getter Robo super robot manga series by Ken Ishikawa . The anime will debut in 2021. Bandai Namco Arts is streaming a promotional video featuring "HEATS 2021," a new version of the opening theme song to the 1998 Getter Robo: Armageddon anime, by JAM Project singer Hironobu Kageyama .

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo: Armageddon , Shin Getter Robo vs. Neo Getter Robo , New Getter Robo ) is directing the anime at Bee Media .

The manga's story centers on the conflict against the Andromeda Country, the new enemy of humanity that seeks to destroy the source of the getter rays that has devastated its civilization. Hope rests on the titular Getter Robo Ark robot, but the appearance of another mysterious Getter Robot , piloted by the son of Ryoma Nagare, introduces another complication to the conflict.

Ishikawa ran the manga in Futabasha 's Super Robot Magazine beginning in 2002, and it remains unfinished after Ishikawa's death in 2006. Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai created the Getter Robo manga, often considered one of the most iconic super robot manga series alongside Nagai's own Mazinger Z . Ishikawa wrote three sequels (of which Getter Robo Ark was the last), and the franchise spawned numerous spinoff manga and anime adaptations.

Sources: Getter Robo Ark anime's website, Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.